International Speedway on watch after earnings miss

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) is on watch after Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $64.4M falls short of the consensus estimate of $67M.

Operating income was ~$25.5M during the quarter vs. ~$32.5M a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company expects revenue of $685M to $705M for the full year vs. $700M consensus and EPS of $1.85 to $2.15 vs. $1.99 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $230M to $250M is anticipated. "We believe prudent reinvestment in our facilities will continue to position ISC for long-term growth and deliver shareholder value," says CEO Lesa France Kennedy.

Previously: International Speedway misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (April 4)