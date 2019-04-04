Micron -3% on downgrade after stock rally

Morgan Stanley downgrades Micron (NASDAQ:MU) from Equal-Weight to Underweight citing the recent share gains and the belief that too much optimism surrounds the semi sector.

Micron shares have gained 51% since the December low, throwing off the risk/reward balance.

The firm says the "growing consensus" that earnings are near the bottom "seems much too optimistic given producer inventories climbing to 25-year highs."

Morgan Stanley sees DRAM as oversupplied through the rest of the year with NAND facing "difficult conditions" despite being closer to the bottom.

Price target: $32.