Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -3% after BAML cut, CEO exit

Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowers Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) to a Neutral rating from Buy due to the limited upside potential it sees on the restaurant stock.

"Rising commodities coupled with the possibility of adding back labor leaves RRGB at risk of a substantial EBITDA miss this year unless comps turn positive, which we have little comfort in," warns BAML.

The firm assigns a price objective of $33 to Red Robin.

Shares of RRGB are down 2.73% in premarket trading to $27.45 vs. the 52-week trading range of $25.46 to $67.10.

