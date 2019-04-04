W.P. Carey invests $188M in Q1

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) has made recent investments totaling ~$188M, all completed during Q1 2019. The transactions include:

Two investments totaling $97M comprising a 268,000-square-foot food production facility in the western U.S. and a 220,000-square-foot office in Morrisville, NC; properties are triple-net leased with a weighted average lease term of more than 17 years;

$38M investment in a 763,000-square-foot distribution center in Inwood, WV; triple net-leased for 15 years and includes fixed annual rent escalations;

$36M investment in a 153,000-square-foot office/educational facility in Portland, OR, net leased to University of Western States; triple-net leased for 15.5 years with 2.25% fixed annual rent escalations; and

$17M investment in a 54,000-square-foot headquarters and tractor/trailers hub in Bensenville, IL; triple-net leased for 12 years and includes 2.25% annual escalations.

Previously: W.P. Carey's 2019 guidance beats consensus (Feb. 22)