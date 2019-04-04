Constellation Brands +4% after strong depletion performance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is up 3.71% after reporting Q4 sales ahead of expectations.

The company says strong portfolio depletion performance was driven by the Modelo and Corona brand families. The beer business was the top U.S. share gainer during the winter holiday season driven by Modelo Especial, Corona Premier and Corona Familiar.

Also of note, Q4 shipment volume was strong and exceeded expectations primarily due to timing. The company notes that distributor inventory levels in February are higher than planned due to muted depletion trends at the end of the quarter driven primarily by poor weather conditions for the West Coast during February. This shipment timing benefit is expected to reverse during FY20.

Operating margin was up 250 bps to 40.5% of sales in Q4, as benefits from pricing and lower marketing spend were partially offset by higher transportation costs. Marketing costs as a percentage of sales were 6.4% vs. 8.0% a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company sets a FY20 operating cash flow target of ~$2B and free cash flow projection of $1.1B to $1.2B.

