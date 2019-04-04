Roivant and Sinovant launch Cytovant Sciences

Aimed at building a successful cellular therapy business in Asia, Sinovant Sciences and Roivant Sciences launch a new venture called Cytovant Sciences.

Cytovant has, in turn, in-licensed NY-ESO-1 and a DC vaccine from Medigene (OTCPK:MDGEF).

In addition, Medigene will be responsible for the generation and delivery of the T-cell receptor (TCR) constructs and Cytovant will be responsible for the development and commercialization of these TCR therapies in the relevant countries.

Under the terms of the transaction agreements, Medigene will receive an overall upfront payment of $10M as well as milestone payments which in aggregate could total over $1B for the four products across multiple indications.

Furthermore, Medigene will be eligible to receive royalty payments on net sales in a low double-digit percentage. Additionally, Cytovant will reimburse all R&D costs incurred by Medigene within the collaboration.