Total to start JV with Chinese firm to make batteries

Total's (NYSE:TOT) Saft subsidiary reaches a deal to expand its presence in China in the fast growing market for batteries, signing an agreement with Tianneng Energy to create a joint venture to expand their lithium-ion activity.

Financial terms are not disclosed, but TOT's Saft will own a 40% stake in the new venture while Tianneng will hold the remaining shares.

The JV will manufacture cells at the Changxing Gigafactory, with potential capacity of 5.5 GW; Saft’s current capacity for lithium-ion batteries is 400 MWh/year.

Separately, TOT says it will issue 14.8M new shares - equivalent to 0.6% of its share capital - at €49.30 each after 44% of shareholders chose to receive the 2018 interim dividend in shares rather than cash.