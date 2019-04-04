Soligenix nabs new patent in U.S.; shares up 10% premarket

The USPTO will issue Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) new patent titled "Novel Peptides for Treating and Preventing Immune-Related Disorders, Including Treating and Preventing Infection by Modulating Innate Immunity" on April 9.

The new patent claims composition of matter for novel innate defense regulator (IDR) analogs, expanding patent protection to more diverse analog structures. Therapeutic use claims in oral mucositis, colitis, and infectious disease, both alone and in conjunction with antibiotics, will also issue.

The composition of matter patents are generally valid until 2028.