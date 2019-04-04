Target hikes its minimum wage

Target (NYSE:TGT) boosts the minimum wage for workers to $13 an hour for all new and current employees as part of an incremental plan to hit $15 per hour by the end of 2020. The $13 mark is right smack in the middle of the minimum wages at Amazon ($15/hr) and Walmart ($11).

The company maintains that its investments in wages and development resources has helped it attract new employees. It also hasn't wrecked earnings as some analysts about a year ago were suggesting, with shares of TGT up 10% over the last 52 weeks.