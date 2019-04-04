Iron ore rally not sustainable, Liberum says in saying sell BHP, Rio, Anglo

The prospect of reduced global supply and improved demand for iron ore in China is being misread by investors, according to Liberum Capital, which reiterates Sell ratings on BHP, Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY).

The firm acknowledges the supply impact from Vale's tailings dam tragedy and recent optimistic data around the manufacturing economy in China, but "investors should be careful of extrapolating these inputs into a bullish view in the face of continued weakness in Chinese property construction, the main driver of steel demand and the iron ore price, where we see few signs of a recovery in the near-term."

Also, Goldman Sachs recommends investors pocket gains in iron ore after the price hit $93.10/ton yesterday, saying that while the iron ore market remains tight and prices could go higher from here, the surge presents an opportunity for investors to take profit.