Tonix up 22% premarket on expansion of Tonmya program

Nano cap Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ:TNXP) has expanded its Phase 3 development program for lead candidate Tonyma (cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride) beyond posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) into fibromyalgia, a disorder of unknown cause characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain and other issues.

Previous Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies assessing a 2.8 mg dose taken at night showed a treatment benefit in terms of improved quality of sleep but not pain reduction.

The company says a new Phase 3 study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of a 5.6 mg dose. The submission of the final protocol to the FDA is next up.

Tonmya is a non-opioid centrally acting analgesic.