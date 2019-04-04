JPMorgan's Dimon calls for mortgage reform, looks to next downturn

In his annual letter to shareholders, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon calls for mortgage reform, saying that reducing "onerous and unnecessary origination and servicing requirements" and " opening up the securitization markets for safe loans" will improve the cost and availability of mortgages to consumers.

As a result, "we are intensely reviewing our role in originating, servicing and holding mortgages. The odds are increasing that we will need to materially change our mortgage strategy going forward."

He also addresses the next downturn, whenever that turns out to be. "We are prepared for -- though we are not predicting -- a recession," Dimon writes.

"The next recession may not resemble prior recessions. Next time, the cause may be just the cumulative effect of negative factors – the proverbial last straw on the camel’s back."

Still, he says the firm manages its business knowing there are cycles and to deal with that will continue serve clients, invest in technology, mitigate risk, and seek new ways to grow.