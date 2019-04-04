Tonix Pharma to expand TNX-102 SL phase 3 program; shares +21% premarket

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) expands TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg program beyond posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to include Phase 3 development for TNX-102 SL in fibromyalgia.

A lower dose of TNX-102 SL (2.8 mg) taken daily at bedtime was studied previously in fibromyalgia in a Phase 2 study and a Phase 3 study.

Both studies showed clinical benefits especially in the quality of sleep improvement, however, primary analyses on pain reduction were not statistically significant.

Additional data developed by Tonix in the PTSD program showed that TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg (2 x 2.8 mg tablets) demonstrated acceptable tolerability with additional clinical benefit in pain reduction. There were no serious and/or adverse events reported.

The registration will be supported by two positive Phase 3 studies, and the long-term safety exposure data from the PTSD program may support the fibromyalgia NDA.