GrainCorp to split business, says still talking with suitors

GrainCorp (OTCPK:GRCLF) says it plans to split in two, spinning off and listing its global malting unit and restructuring its grain business, whose earnings have been hurt by a drought that has wilted crops across eastern Australia.

The spun-off company contributed more than half of GrainCorp’s earnings last year and would be the world’s fourth largest independent maltster, with malting houses in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K., serving the specialty malt, whisky and craft beer markets.

The new GrainCorp would focus on grains and edible oils production, with the split aiming to boost annual cost savings of ~A$20M/year.

At the same time, takeover target GrainCorp says it is still engaging with suitors hoping to acquire all or parts of the company, including Long-Term Asset Partners, which last year made a A$2.38B (US$1.69B) takeover offer.