BAML removes bear call on Nio

Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades Nio (NYSE:NIO) to a Neutral rating from Underperform after factoring in the Chinese EV automaker's deliveries update.

"While 2Q19 shipment may not be robust, we believe orders received in 2Q19 are better than 1Q19," notes the firm.

The BAML analyst team expects volume sales to grow sequentially and calls Nio's current valuation of 1.2X EV/sales a "fair" level.

The firm assigns a price objective of $6.20 to Nio.

NIO +2.55% premarket.

