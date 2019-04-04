ImmunoPrecise creates Talem Therapeutics

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCQB:IPATF) has formed a wholly-owned, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based subsidiary, Talem Therapeutics (Talem).

Talem is focused on the discovery and development of fully-human, monoclonal therapeutic antibodies targeting neurology, immuno-oncology, gastroenterology, inflammation, and rare/specialty diseases.

Talem was founded to expedite the high-powered discovery and development of custom therapeutics produced as both internal assets as well as in response to partnership requests with large pharma.

Along with the designated pre-clinical programs, Talem is also engaging in negotiations on joint R&D programs with numerous pharmaceutical companies.