Schnitzer Steel EPS tops estimates but ferrous revenues fall 16% Y/Y

Schnitzer Steel (NASDAQ:SCHN) +0.5% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and operating cash flow of $35M.

SCHN says revenues in its auto and metals recycling business fell 14% Y/Y to $386M, with ferrous revenues falling 16% to $257M as average net ferrous sale prices slipped 9% Y/Y and 6% Q/Q to $287/LT.

Ferrous sales volumes fell 4% compared to the prior-year quarter and 7% Q/Q, primarily due to the adverse impact on supply flows from unusually severe weather conditions, as well as the lower price environment.