Ocean Power gives back gains after $15M public offering

Up one day, down another. After soaring 55% in yesterday's session due to a contract announcement, Ocean Power (NASDAQ:OPTT) is pointing to opening losses of 61% .

The company is selling 4.29M shares at $3.50 in a public offering, with gross proceeds of approximately $15M before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses.

The common warrants will have an exercise price of $3.85 and pre-funded warrants will have a purchase price of $3.49 per share. The offering is expected to close on April 8.