Apple lowers HomePod, iPhone XR prices

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) cuts the U.S. price for its HomePod smart speaker from $349 to $299, a nearly 15% drop.
HomePod prices were also cut in other countries with discounts as high as 18% in some parts of Europe and Asia.
Rumors suggest Apple is working on a second, lower-cost HomePod model to better compete with market dominators Amazon and Google.
In India, Apple drops iPhone XR prices with the 64GB model discounted by at least $259 with a credit card cashback campaign, according to Reuters sources.
Sources say the in-store discounts are a short-term promotional offer.
Apple discounted iPhone prices in China after regional weakness dinged the Q1 results. The tech giant also boosted the trade-in value of iPhones in a bid to shorten the growing upgrade cycle.
