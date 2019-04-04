Credit Suisse cautious on B&G Foods

Credit Suisse adjusts estimate on B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS).

The firm now think B&G's Q1 will meet management's expectations given the favorable trends in retail tracking data and the likelihood that larger customers increased their food inventory in January in anticipation of a pull forward in SNAP benefits."

Looking further down the road, CS warns "trends will soften as inventory normalizes and B&G's competitor Conagra introduces new frozen vegetable products."

Credit Suisse expects full-year EPS from Underperform-rated B&G of $1.78 vs. management's guidance range of $1.85 to $2.00.