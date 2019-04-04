Goldman gets back in Disney's corner with Fox deal done

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is up 0.6% premarket after Goldman Sachs reinstated the company at Buy: It's "the dawn of a new era" after the company bought the media assets of Twenty-First Century Fox.

Goldman advised on that deal, and had suspended its previous Buy rating in December 2017.

Now the impending launch of Disney Plus marks a "momentous" shift in content monetization, though investors will need to be patient with some heavy lifting around the launch, suggests Drew Borst. Meanwhile the market may be so focused on Fox and the streaming launch that it's overlooking the benefit of growth in the Parks, film and consumer products businesses, he writes. (h/t Bloomberg)

Borst has a price target of $142, implying 26.2% upside from a current $112.52.