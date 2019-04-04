Two Mid-America Apartment bulls step to the sidelines

Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott and Raymond James cut Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) to the equivalent of hold, saying the stock's 19% rally since Christmas gives it little upside potential.

Mid-America Apartment slips 0.9% in premarket trading.

Though Janney analyst Robert Stevenson likes Mid-America Apartment's business model, he'd wait for a more attractive entry point.

MAA raised dividend by 4.1% this year; he expects a similar or slightly larger increase in 2020; boosts price target to $110 from $109.

"Multifamily fundamentals have gotten off to a terrific start this year," but much of the benefit is already priced in, writes Raymond James analyst Buck Horne.

Analyst ratings.