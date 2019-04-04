Pretium Resources sees strong economics for Brucejack mine

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) -1.9% pre-market after releasing a 14-year plan for its Brucejack mine in British Columbia, which the company expects will produce 525K oz./year of gold over the first 10 years and 440K/year over a 14-year mine life.

PVG forecasts Brucejack's average all-in sustaining costs of $535/oz. of gold sold over the first 10 years and average life of mine AISC of $539/oz.

At $1,300 gold, Brucejack now has an estimated after-tax net present value at a 5% discount rate of $2.59B over a 14-year mine life, a significant increase from the 2017 estimated net present value at a 5% discount rate of $2.1B, PVG says.

Brucejack's proven and probable reserves are listed at 6.4M oz. of gold.

PVG also says it expects to meet its 2019 gold production guidance of 390K-420K oz. and the planned production ramp-up from 2,700 mt/day to 3,800 mt/day over the course of the year.