Ford gains on Detroit peers in Q1

Ford (NYSE:F) reports Q1 U.S. sales were down 1.6% to 590,429 units. The automaker saw a smaller drop for the quarter than either GM (-7%) or Fiat Chrysler (-3%).

Ford brand sales were down 2.1% during the quarter and Lincoln brand sales rose 11.2%.

Car sales -23.7% to 98,265 units. Fusion sales -3.5% to 41,683 units.

SUV sales +5.0% to 213,086 units. Explorer sale -1.5% to 53,306 units.

Truck sales +4.1% to 278,898 units. F-Series sales +0.2 to 214,611 units.

Sales update from Ford management: "First quarter 2019 sales were solid for Ford. Our winning portfolio continues to deliver. F-Series expanded our leadership position while others slugged it out for second place. We have a close connection with our customers, allowing us to deliver what they need in their trucks. It can also be seen in our record sales of Ford SUVs as well as Lincoln’s significant growth."

The respectable quarter by Ford is another indication of the "piecemeal progress" described by Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas earlier this week that is ever-so-slowly drawing the attention of investors.

