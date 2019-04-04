More on Mitcham Industries Q4 results

Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ:MIND) reports Q4 revenue growth of 19% Y/Y to $12.33M, driven by increased marine technology products sales and equipment leasing revenues.

Marine technology products segment rose 37% Y/Y to $6.9M of which; Seamap sales was +97% Y/Y to $4.9M; Klein sales +12% Y/Y to $1.3M and 0.9M of SAP.

Equipment Leasing segment rose 91% Y/Y to $3.9M of which; Lease pool equipment sales were $0.78M down 74.8% Y/Y whereas other equipment sales were up 245.5% Y/Y to $0.76M.

Gross margin increased 1,444 bps to 27.7%.

Adj. EBITDA was $0.11M compared to a loss of ~$1.16M in the same period last year.

Capital structure remains strong, with no debt on balance sheet and ample liquidity, including cash and equivalents of $9.5M.

"Our Q4 results unfolded very much as we had anticipated except for the ~$2M of marine technology products, the delivery of which is now expected during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.” said Rob Capps, Mitcham's Co-CEO.

