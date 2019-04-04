Homology Medicines on go with study of gene therapy for PKU

The FDA has signed off on a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, pheNIX, evaluating Homology Medicines' (FIXX +0.4% ) gene therapy candidate HMI-102 in adults with a rare inherited disorder called phenylketonuria (PKU), referred to as an inborn error of metabolism.

The open-label study will assess the safety and efficacy of escalating doses of the one-time gene therapy in 102 subjects with classic PKU (due to a deficiency of an enzyme called phenylalanine hydroxylase).