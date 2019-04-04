CommScope closes Arris acquisition

CommScope (COMM +2.6% ) has completed its acquisition of Arris (NASDAQ:ARRS), a $7.4B deal including debt that more than doubles CommScope's size.

The two came to a deal in November, news that goosed Arris stock.

CommScope is expecting 30%-plus accretion to adjusted EPS in the first full year after the closing, and annual cost synergies of at least $150M within three years.

It also expects nearly $1B of cash flow from operations in the first full year, and will use free cash flow to "aggressively" pay down debt.

As part of financing the deal, Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) has reestablished a position in CommScope via a $1B minority investment; Carlyle's Daniel Akerson and Campbell Dyer have now joined the CommScope board.

CommScope is set to release earnings on May 9; with the acquisition closing after the quarter's end, those results will come on a stand-alone basis, but the company will issue guidance on a combined basis.