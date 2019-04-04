Stocks edge higher on more trade deal optimism

Stocks start modestly higher following reports that Pres. Trump will meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu today and could announce a summit date with Pres. Xi; Dow +0.4% , S&P and Nasdaq both +0.2% .

European markets are mixed after Germany reported a 4.2% monthly decline in factory orders for February, although Germany's DAX +0.3% while France's CAC -0.1% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.9% .

In corporate news, Facebook +2% in early trade after Guggenheim upgraded shares to Buy and Tesla -9% following a 31% decline in Q1 deliveries and saying its net income will be hurt as a result.

Communication services ( +0.7% ), industrials ( +0.4% ) and materials ( +0.4% ) top the early S&P sector standings, while the health care ( -0.1% ) and real estate ( -0.2% ) groups trade lower.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield up a basis point to 2.33% and the 10-year yield down a basis point to 2.51%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 97.31.