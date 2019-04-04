AMETEK recommends rejection of mini-tender offer

AMETEK (AME +0.3% ) has been notified of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation to purchase up to 2M shares, representing approximately 0.88% of the outstanding shares of AMETEK common stock.

TRC's offer price of $79.50 per share was 4.18% lower than the closing price per share of AMETEK common stock on March 29, 2019, the last trading day before the commencement of the offer.

AMETEK does not endorse TRC's unsolicited mini-tender offer, is not associated in any way with TRC, and recommends that stockholders not tender their shares.