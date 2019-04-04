Healthcare  | On the Move

Entasis launches late-stage study of antibiotic combo

Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX) initiates a Phase 3 clinical trial, ATTACK, evaluating ETX2514SUL, a fixed-dose combination of its broad-spectrum β-lactamase inhibitor ETX2514 with sulbactam, for the treatment of patients with pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii, a Gram-negative bacterium.

The company believes that this single 300-subject study should be sufficient to support marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe.

An application in China is also possible via its partnership with Zia Lab (ZLAB +1.3%).

ETX2514SUL has Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product status in the U.S.

ETTX is up 2% in early trade.

