New York Fed's Williams outlines "new normal"

The "new normal" for U.S. economic growth and interest rates won't be at the rates seen in the 1990s, says Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John C. Williams.

"While many of you will miss the heady days of the 1990s when growth rates were at 4%, the economic fundamentals indicate that these are fundamentally different times," Williams said according to prepared remarks for the Community Bankers Conference in New York City.

He sees GDP growth at ~2% this year more reasonable, given that the labor force growth has slowed due to Baby Boomers retiring, declining fertility rates, and smaller increases in productivity.

Due to changes in long-run economic fundamentals, interest rates are likely to be lower than in the 1990s and the yield curve slope "is unlikely to return to levels typically seen in the past," he concluded.

Previously: Kudlow wants Fed to cut interest rates by 50 basis points: Axios (March 29)

ETFs: PLW, GOVT, STPP, FLAT, EGF, TAPR, FIBR, USTB