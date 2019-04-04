More on Simply Good Foods Q2 earnings

Simply Good Foods (SMPL +1.1% ) reports Q2 sales increase 13.3% Y/Y to $123.8M, primarily driven by volume growth, as well as lower frequency of bar promotions, partially offset by a shift in non-price related customer activity

Gross profit margin improves marginally by ~60bps to 46.6%; operating margin remains unchanged at 15.3%, while adj. EBITDA margin expands 135bps to 18.6%.

The company ends the quarter with cash balance of $218.9M and $197.5M outstanding in term loan, equivalent to net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of (0.2)x.

Raises FY19 outlook, as the company is more optimistic in its ability to exceed its sales growth target of 4% to 6%, and anticipates sales and adjusted EBITDA to both increase double digits.

Previously: Simply Good Foods beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (April 4)