Leading cancer center to evaluate SELLAS' galinpepimut-S in mesothelioma

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center will conduct an open-label Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the combination of SELLAS Life Sciences' (SLS +4% ) galinpepimut-S (GPS) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY -0.2% ) Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).

The objective is to determine if the combination can produce antitumor immune responses and meaningful clinical activity in MPM patients with macroscopic disease compared to Opdivo alone in historically compatible populations.

In a Phase 2 study completed in 2017, GPS administered as maintenance therapy after first-line tumor-debulking multimodality treatment, increased median survival almost 4 1/2 months (22.8 months vs. 18.3 months) with sustained immune responses.