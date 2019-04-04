Marriott charges ahead with Asia-Pacific growth plans

Marriott International (MAR) sets a target to have 1K hotels open by the end of 2020 in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company expects to add close to 100 new hotels (30 in China) in the region this year or close to 20K rooms, with several brand debuts in Australia, Hong Kong, The Philippines, Nepal and India.

Marriott International's portfolio in Asia Pacific currently encompasses over 710 properties in 23 countries and territories, operating under 23 of the company's 30 global brands. Marriott says it's well positioned to capitalize on global travel trends in China, India and Indonesia in particular.

Source: Press Release