Amazon wants to offer satellite broadband

Federal filings show that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) wants to build a network of more than 3,000 satellites in an attempt to provide global internet access.

Amazon tells CNBC that the Project Kuiper initiative wants to "launch a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites that will provide low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities around the world."

The long-term project "envisions serving tens of millions of people who lack basic access to broadband internet," and the company plans to partner with companies sharing "this common vision."

Other companies planning high-speed internet constellations: SoftBank-backed OneWeb, Boeing, SpaceX, and Telesat.