South Korea tests U.S. super light oil amid Iran waiver uncertainty - Reuters

South Korea has begun testing super-light U.S. oil sold by Anadarko Petroleum (APC +0.1% ) as a substitute for Iranian crude, as it awaits word from the U.S. government on whether it can keep buying oil from Iran, Reuters reports.

South Korea is one of Iran’s biggest Asian customers and was one of eight importers that received waivers to keep buying Iranian oil when the U.S. re-imposed sanctions last November; the U.S. is expected to reduce the waivers in May, disrupting South Korea’s supply of Iranian condensate used in its large refining and chemical industry.

South Korea reportedly is negotiating with the U.S. to extend its waiver, saying there are few alternatives to the Iranian condensate it buys, but it does not want to jeopardize its close relationship with the U.S.

"They’re scared of Trump. They want to be able to say, 'Look at me, I am buying all your crude,'" says Morningstar director of oil and products research Sandy Fielden.