Liberty Latin America +2.5% with Macquarie raise to Outperform

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is up 2.5% following a boost to Outperform by Macquarie.

The stock is a "misunderstood, underappreciated name with a unique mix of cable/mobile assets," analyst Amy Yong says, noting potential upside in its multiple and earnings (due for report on May 7). "We are incrementally bullish" on "signs of operational momentum, an inflection in case and ongoing consolidation." (h/t Bloomberg)

She has a price target of $26, implying 26% upside.

It's expected to report EPS of $0.07 on revenues of $967.4M.