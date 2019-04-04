Adidas to partner with Beyoncé

Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY, OTCQX:ADDDF) announces an "iconic" partnership with Beyoncé to develop new signature footwear and apparel, as well as help to relaunch the Ivy Park brand.

The Adidas deal is the first time Beyoncé has backed a footwear label.

"Beyoncé is an iconic creator but also a proven business leader, and together, we have the ability to inspire change and empower the next generation of creators," says Adidas board member Eric Liedtke.

Beyoncé has about 4X more Twitter followers than Adidas.