Citron expects Shopify to crater

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is down 2.95% after Citron Research takes aim at the stock with a short recommendation.

Citron says a "drastic change" in the competitive and regulatory landscape will negatively impact the Shopify growth story, pointing to recent news from Mailchimp, Square, Instagram and even Microsoft.

The firm is so sure of its call that it plans to donate $200K to the Robin Hood Foundation if SHOP is trading over $200 in 12 months (SHOP was at $198.90 at last check). The official 12-month price target from Citron on SHOP is $100.