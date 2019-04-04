Verizon to redeem $1.57B in near-term notes

Verizon (VZ +0.3% ) says it will redeem nearly $1.57B in debt in a month.

The carrier will redeem two series of notes in their entirety: about $830.7M in 2.625% notes due 2020, and $736M in 3.5% notes due 2021.

They'll be redeemed at the greater of either 100% of principal, or the sum of present values of remaining payments plus a make-whole premium (15 basis points in the case of the 2020 notes, and 25 basis points for the 2021 notes) and accrued and unpaid interest.