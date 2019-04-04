Toshiba says CFIUS delaying transfer of U.S. LNG business to China firm

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) says the transfer of its U.S. liquefied natural gas business to China’s ENN has been delayed because the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has not yet approved the deal.

Toshiba last November agreed to pay ENN more than $800M to take over its LNG business in the U.S. as part of a plan to shed money-losing assets.

The company says it is not aware the holdup is due to any issues from the investment, but CFIUS has blocked or delayed some investments from China in the past due to concerns about security or transfers of U.S. technology.

Under the deal, Toshiba agreed to sell the U.S. LNG unit to ENN for $15M but then would make a one-off $821M payment to ENN to pass on its ~$7B commitment to buy 2.2M mt/per year of LNG over 20 years from Freeport LNG in Texas.