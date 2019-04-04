SiriusXM launches Pandora NOW offering

SiriusXM (SIRI +0.8% ) and its Pandora unit have launched Pandora NOW, the first combined effort since the closing of the Pandora acquisition on Feb. 1.

The result is a curated music experience that will be delivered uniquely to both audiences: SiriusXM listeners will find Pandora NOW as a new Channel 3, while Pandora users can experience it as an interactive station featuring song skips and thumbs up/down ratings -- or, for Pandora Premium subscribers, as a continually updated playlist.

Music on Pandora NOW will be uncensored and cross all genres, featuring the most-listened content on Pandora.

It's debuting today on both platforms.