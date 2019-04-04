Amazon launches HIPAA-compliant Alexa skills

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) opens an invite-only program allowing select developers to create HIPAA-compliant healthcare skills for Alexa.

Skills could include booking appointments, checking on the status of a prescription, and more.

In conjunction, Amazon launches six new skills with partners including insurer Cigna, digital health startup Livongo, Boston Hospital's Enhanced Recovery After Surgery program.

The program is Amazon's latest push into healthcare, which has included the nearly $1B acquisition of online pharmacy PillPack and a healthcare cost JV with Berkshire Hathaway and JP Morgan.