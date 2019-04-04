Consequences of removing Turkey from F-35 supply chain?

If Turkey were removed from the F-35 (LMT +1.5% ) supply chain - amid a dispute with the U.S. over its planned purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems - it would impact "between 50- and 75-airplane impact over a two-year period," Navy Vice Admiral Mathias Winter told a U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee subcomittee.

It's a significant figure, given that the F-35 program intends to deliver 131 jets this year.

Turkey produces between 6% and 7% of the parts for the F-35, making portions of the fuselage, landing gear and cockpit displays.