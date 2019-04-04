Ingersoll-Rand upped to Buy at BAML as premium growth looks sustainable

Ingersoll-Rand (IR +1.5% ) rises after BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $130 price target, raised from $105, citing premium core earnings growth.

The U.S. non-residential construction cycle has room for growth through 2020 as the macro environment improves and with spending remaining below peak levels, and institutional construction spending has continued runway that will benefit IR, BAML Andrew Obin says.

"While we recognize that the stock has been one of the best performers in the past few years, we see additional upside potential to IR over the coming year, as we think investors will likely be willing to pay up for premium organic growth, better EPS growth visibility and structurally higher service business," Obin writes.