Stolt-Nielsen +6.1% post Q1 results

Stolt-Nielsen (OTCPK:SOIEF) reported Q1 revenue decreased of 2.6% Y/Y to $501.95M.

Segment revenue: Tankers $312.42M (-2.5% Y/Y), Terminals $63.27M (+1.2% Y/Y), Tank containers $124.1M (-6.4% Y/Y) and Stolt Sea farm $25.38M (+7.3% Y/Y).

Q1 Overall margins: Gross declined by 91 bps to 17.87% and operating declined 214 bps to 8.52%, Adj. EBITDA improved by 51 bps to 21.73%.

Segment operating margin: Tankers increased by 137 bps to 4.97%; Terminals declined by 1,267 bps to 28.44%; Tank containers improved by 357 bps to 15.7%.

Stolt tankers joint service sailed-in time-charter index was 0.53, compared with 0.57 in the prior quarter.

At Stolthaven terminals tank capacity utilization was at 92.3% compared to 88.5% year ago

Stolt tank containers number of shipments were 29,160 (-8% Y/Y) whereas, Tank containers owned and leased at the end of the period were 39,462 (+7.6% Y/Y).

