Ocean Power Technologies and Acteon Field Life Service announce collaborative agreement

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT -60.2% ) and Acteon Field Life Service Ltd have entered a non-exclusive MOU to develop, explore and exploit mutual opportunities in the global oil and gas and renewable markets.

George H. Kirby, President and CEO: “We see a strong potential in this collaboration, where OPT’s PowerBuoy® products and services and Acteon’s integrated subsea services and solutions, coupled with its global network of facilities, personnel and market positioning, can provide significant value to our customers.”

