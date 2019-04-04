Senators introduce bill to ensure state rules on pot

U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Corey Gardner (R-CO) have introduced a bill aimed at ensuring that individual states maintain the right to decide how they will manage marijuana within their borders.

The legislation, called the STATES Act if passed, will amend the Controlled Substances Act so that its provisions no longer apply to individuals if they are acting in compliance with state (or tribal) laws.

At present, 46 states have laws permitting or decriminalizing marijuana or marijuana-based products. Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam and a number of Native American tribes have similar laws.

