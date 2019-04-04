U.S. LNG to China trade 'just beginning,' Cheniere Energy execs say

"The U.S. LNG trade with China is just beginning because U.S. LNG has just started" and will increase over the long term despite ongoing trade tensions, Cheniere Energy (LNG +0.5% ) VP Robert Fee tells the LNG2019 conference in Shanghai.

Fee says Cheniere has delivered 62 cargoes of LNG to China since first starting exports from February 2016 but only three so far this year.

China’s coal-to-gas switch is just beginning and will be a big source of demand growth, which will be more than enough to absorb additional supply expected from Russia through the Power of Siberia natural gas pipeline that is due to start up at the end of the year, says LNG CEO Jack Fusco.

