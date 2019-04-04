Nomura hits "restart" button on overseas business

Nomura Holdings (NMR -0.8% ), Japan's largest securities firm, targets $1B in cost-cuts at its investment bank as it eliminates 150 jobs across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in addition to cuts in Hong Kong and Singapore, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Nomura plans to pull back from risker trading businesses overseas and instead focus on "risk-light" transactions for clients.

The firm will also close at least 30 of its 156 retail brokerage branches in Japan.

"To restart this company, I have to commit myself to proceeding quickly with efforts to build a muscular base," CEO Koji Nagai reportedly told investors.

Nomura's operations outside of Japan have lost money for four consecutive quarters. Nagai started a review in January after the bank recorded its biggest quarterly loss since the financial crisis.

